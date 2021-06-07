US administers 301.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 301,638,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 371,520,735 doses as of Sunday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 300,268,730 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 5 out of 371,520,975 doses delivered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency said 170,833,221 people had received at least one dose while 138,969,323 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Sunday.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement