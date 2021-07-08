US administers 331.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 331,651,464 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 331,214,347 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Jul 6.

The agency said 182,896,080 people had received at least one dose while 157,908,171 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am on Wednesday.

