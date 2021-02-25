US administers 66.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

REUTERS: The United States has administered 66,464,947 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday (Feb 24) morning and distributed 88,669,035 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00am ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the tally posted on Feb 23, the agency had administered 65,032,083 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 82,114,370 doses.

The agency said 45,237,143 people had received 1 or more doses while 20,607,261 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.

A total of 6,724,310 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram