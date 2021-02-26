US administers 68.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
REUTERS: The United States has administered 68,274,117 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 91,673,010 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00am ET on Thursday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Feb 24, the agency had administered 66,464,947 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 88,669,035 doses.
The agency said 46,074,392 people had received one or more doses while 21,555,117 people have got the second dose as of Thursday.
A total of 6,817,460 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
