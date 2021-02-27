US administers 70.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

REUTERS: The United States has administered 70,454,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday (Feb 26) morning and distributed 94,300,910 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00am ET on Friday, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the tally posted on Feb 25, the agency had administered 68,274,117 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 91,673,010 doses.

The agency said 47,184,199 people had received one or more doses while 22,613,359 people have got the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 6,933,071 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram