US administers 75.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

REUTERS: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 75,236,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country as of Sunday (Feb 28) morning and it had distributed 96,402,490 doses.

The tally is for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccines as of 6am ET Sunday, the agency said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines involve two doses.

The CDC on Saturday had reported a tally of 72,806,180 vaccines doses administered and 96,402,290 doses distributed.

The agency said that as of Sunday, 49,772,180 people had received at least one vaccine dose while 24,779,920 had received the two doses.

A total of 7,112,537 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

