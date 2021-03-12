US administers 98.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States has administered 98,203,893 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 131,131,470 doses as of Thursday morning (Mar 11), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6am ET on Thursday, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the tally posted on Mar 10, the agency had administered 95,721,290 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 127,869,155 doses.

The agency said 64,071,674 people had received at least one dose, while 33,863,127 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,473,597 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram