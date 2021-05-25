US administers nearly 287 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

NEW YORK: The United States has administered 286,890,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 357,250,475 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of administered doses is up from the 285,720,586 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

CDC said 163,907,827 received at least one dose, while 130,615,797 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Monday.

The number of vaccine doses delivered was at 357,250,475 as of Monday morning from 357,250,375 doses as of May 22, as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

