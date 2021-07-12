US administers nearly 334.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States had administered 334,151,648 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 387,006,120 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday.

A total of 333,565,404 vaccine doses had been administered by July 10, the CDC said.

The Atlanta-based agency said 184,132,768 people had received at least one dose while 159,266,536 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Sunday.

