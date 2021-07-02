US administers over 328 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States had administered 328,152,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 382,283,990 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 326,521,526 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 30 out of 381,949,830 doses delivered.

The agency said 181,339,416 people had received at least one dose while 155,884,601 people had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6am ET on Thursday.

