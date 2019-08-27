US adviser Bolton set to visit Ukraine, he says on Twitter
KIEV: John Bolton, US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, said late on Monday (Aug 27) he was set to travel to Kiev, the first trip to Ukraine by a top US official since the election of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Zelenskiy, a television sitcom star, was elected in a landslide in May and strengthened his power base at a parliamentary election last month.
"I'm looking forward to my upcoming meetings with our partners in Kiev. We support President Zelenskyy's reform efforts and vision to create a stronger and more prosperous Ukraine," Bolton wrote on Twitter late on Monday.
He did not say when exactly he planned to visit Kiev.