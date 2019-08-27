US adviser Bolton set to visit Ukraine, he says on Twitter

US adviser Bolton set to visit Ukraine, he says on Twitter

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton visits London
FILE PHOTO: US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, meets with journalists during a visit to London, Britain Aug 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

KIEV: John Bolton, US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, said late on Monday (Aug 27) he was set to travel to Kiev, the first trip to Ukraine by a top US official since the election of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy, a television sitcom star, was elected in a landslide in May and strengthened his power base at a parliamentary election last month.

"I'm looking forward to my upcoming meetings with our partners in Kiev. We support President Zelenskyy's reform efforts and vision to create a stronger and more prosperous Ukraine," Bolton wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

He did not say when exactly he planned to visit Kiev.

