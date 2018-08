NAIROBI: United States forces conducted an air strike in coordination with Somalia's army that killed three al Shabaab fighters, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed in this air strike," which occurred approximately 40 km southwest of Mogadishu, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by George Obulutsa)