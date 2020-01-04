New US air strike targets Iraqi commander: State TV

BAGHDAD: A new US air strike targeted a commander in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force early Saturday (Jan 4), state television reported, a day after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian general.

The channel said the strike took place north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad but did not name the targeted figure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A police source told AFP that bombardment there hit a Hashed convoy and left "dead and wounded", without providing a specific toll.

A Pentagon official said 3,000 to 3,500 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division's Global Response Force, which already had sent hundreds of reinforcements earlier this week, will go to Kuwait.

Around 14,000 other troops have already been deployed as reinforcements to the Middle East this year, reflecting steadily growing tensions with Iran.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signalling growing threats to the approximately 5,200 US troops still in Iraq, a leading Hashed member, Hadi al-Ameri, urged lawmakers there "to oust foreign troops ... because their presence has become a threat".