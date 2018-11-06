US and China to hold diplomatic and security dialogue on Friday

World

US and China to hold diplomatic and security dialogue on Friday

The United States and China will hold a senior-level diplomatic and security dialogue in Washington on Friday, the State Department said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks with the media before an enhanced honor cordon a
FILE PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks with the media before an enhanced honor cordon arrival of Greek Minister of Defense Panagiotis Kammenos at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The United States and China will hold a senior-level diplomatic and security dialogue in Washington on Friday, the State Department said in a statement.

It said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe would take part in the talks.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark