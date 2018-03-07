US and Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania discuss Baltic summit, Russia in call

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Monday about an upcoming Baltic summit to be held in Washington next month, as well as Russia's relationship with its neighbours and global activities, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"The four NATO Allies agreed to deepen their cooperation to combat Russia’s disinformation efforts and malicious cyber activity," according to a State Department statement. "They discussed strategies to address the threat Russia poses to European security and Russia’s lack of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)