US approves sale of six Boeing patrol aircraft to South Korea

The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it supported the sale of six Boeing Co P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft to South Korea for an estimated US$2.10 billion and had notified Congress of its decision.

FILE PHOTO: A member of the U.S. Navy stands next to the Boeing P-8A Poseidon plane at a military air base in Bahia Blanca, Argentina November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Magali Cervantes/File Photo

South Korea's military said in June it had picked Boeing to supply the country with maritime patrol aircraft.

South Korea said in February that it would procure from overseas new maritime patrol aircraft with stronger anti-submarine capabilities to better respond to the threat of North Korea’s submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

