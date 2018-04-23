US authorizes departure of government personnel over Nicaragua protests

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it had ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and authorized the departure of U.S. government personnel in Nicaragua due to frequent protests and violent crime.

At least eight people have died in protests in Nicaragua as demonstrators have mobilized for days against a government plan to overhaul its welfare system. The president said on Sunday that he had cancelled the initiative.

