US-backed SDF - will help create north Syria safe zone

The Syrian Democratic Forces said on Wednesday it was ready to help create a safe zone mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump under "international guarantees" and without "foreign intervention" in north and east Syria.

FILE PHOTO - Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) celebrate the first anniversary of Raqqa province liber
FILE PHOTO - Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) celebrate the first anniversary of Raqqa province liberation from ISIS, in Raqqa, Syria Ocotber 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

The U.S.-backed SDF, led by the Kurdish YPG militia, said in a statement it hoped to reach agreements with neighbouring Turkey to ensure stability at the border region.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

