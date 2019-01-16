US-backed SDF - will help create north Syria safe zone

The Syrian Democratic Forces said on Wednesday it was ready to help create a safe zone mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump under "international guarantees" and without "foreign intervention" in north and east Syria.

The U.S.-backed SDF, led by the Kurdish YPG militia, said in a statement it hoped to reach agreements with neighbouring Turkey to ensure stability at the border region.

