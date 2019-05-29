US believes Russia conducting low-level nuclear tests: Official
WASHINGTON: The United States believes Russia may be conducting low-level nuclear testing in violation of a moratorium on such tests, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency said on Wednesday (May 29).
"The United States believes that Russia probably is not adhering to its nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the ‘zero-yield’ standard," Lieutenant General Robert P Ashley said at an arms control forum at the Hudson Institute.