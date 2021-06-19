US bishops vote to draft Communion statement that may rebuke Biden for abortion views

WASHINGTON: US Roman Catholic bishops agreed on Friday (Jun 18) to draft a statement on the meaning of Holy Communion which could potentially be used to deny the sacred rite to President Joe Biden because of his position on abortion.

Biden, 78, a devout Catholic who attends Mass at least once a week, supports the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court decision affirming a woman's right to an abortion.

Catholic bishops, defying appeals from the Vatican, voted at their spring general assembly to draft a formal statement on the "meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church".

It was approved by a vote of 168 for to 55 against with six abstentions and the statement will be discussed at their next meeting in November.

The Eucharist, also known as Holy Communion, is among the most sacred rituals in the Catholic church and there have been calls from some conservative church leaders to deny the sacrament to politicians who support abortion rights.

At a press conference on Thursday, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, said the committee drafting the statement "will be looking at that whole issue of eucharistic consistency".

"That is not the task of our committee, to look at individuals," Rhoades said.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, said the planned statement "is about what we believe about the Eucharist, how to live a eucharistic life, and to go forth in service".

"We do not cut off any person from the church," Burbidge said.

It is up to each local bishop to decide who receives Holy Communion in their diocese.

In 2019, a priest at a Catholic church in South Carolina refused Holy Communion to Biden because of his stance on abortion.

The Catholic News Service reported in May that the Vatican had warned US bishops to proceed cautiously with policies designed "to address the situation of Catholics in public office who support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils".

Biden was asked on Friday about the bishops' move and the possibility that he could be denied Communion.

"That's a private matter and I don't think that's going to happen," he told reporters during a White House event on the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's position on abortion was cited by many evangelical Christians to explain their support of the anti-abortion Donald Trump in the November US presidential election.

Some bishops advocating for drafting the document argued they had an obligation to clarify the church's teachings for all Catholics in light of inconsistencies in the faith and actions of public officials like Biden.

"Almost daily I speak with people, Catholics ... who are confused by the fact that we have a president who professes devout Catholicism and yet advances the most radical pro-abortion agenda in our history," said Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin, who supported drafting the document.

Opponents said they feared writing the document could sow further partisan division within the church, and that the bishops should take more time to discuss the issue before moving forward.

Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego argued against the drafting of the document, saying the move would run counter to the bishops' goal of uniting Catholics through the sacrament.

"The Eucharist ... will inevitably become a tool in the vicious partisan turmoil that roils our nation," he said.

CATHOLIC DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS

According to a Pew Research poll from 2019, about 56 per cent of Catholics said they thought abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Sixty Catholic Democrats in the US House of Representatives released a statement on Friday urging the church not to deny elected officials Holy Communion over one issue.

"The Sacrament of Holy Communion is central to the life of practicing Catholics, and the weaponisation of the Eucharist to Democratic lawmakers for their support of a woman’s safe and legal access to abortion is contradictory," they said.

The conference's Committee on Doctrine is now expected to draft the document ahead of a November meeting when the bishops will review an amendable draft.

In 2004, the conference published a statement that said individual bishops could decide whether to deny Communion to Catholic politicians who supported abortion rights.