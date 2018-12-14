US call to release Ukraine sailors can't trump Russian law - Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that a U.S. call to release Ukrainian sailors and ships seized near Crimea could not take precedence over Russia's justice system, but that Moscow remained interested in a top level bilateral meeting with the United States.

Washington said on Thursday a meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin cannot be held until Moscow releases three Ukrainian navy vessels and their crews that were seized last month off Crimea.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)