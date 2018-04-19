US calls for keeping up pressure on North Korea ahead of summit

GENEVA: The United States will be looking for support at a meeting on a landmark treaty banning the spread of nuclear weapons "to continue to put pressure on North Korea to fulfill its obligations", the US disarmament ambassador said on Thursday (Apr 19).

"The United States remains committed to complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearsisation of North Korea," US Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood told a news conference in Geneva ahead of a two-week conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) opening next Monday.

"In terms of the pressure campaign, things we are very interested in are maintaining the pressure, meaning enforcing sanctions, ensuring that the North is not able to get access to funds that help further his nuclear and ballistic missile programmes," he added.

