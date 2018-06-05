US calls on OAS to suspend Venezuela from organisation

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called on members of the Organization of American States (OAS) to suspend Venezuela from the group and increase sanctions on Nicolas Maduro's government.

"(It) would show that the OAS backs up its words with action and would send a powerful message to the Maduro regime," Pompeo told the OAS assembly in Washington.

