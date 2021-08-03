US cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations: US officials

WASHINGTON: Cases of COVID-19 along with hospitalisations and deaths from it have increased in the last week, US officials said on Monday, even as vaccination rates grow amid concern over the highly contagious Delta variant.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Rochelle Walensky told reporters on a conference call that as of Saturday there were about 72,000 new cases per day of COVID-19 in the United States.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram