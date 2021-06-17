US CDC eases warning for cruises; recommends only fully vaccinated travellers

NEW YORK: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its warnings for cruise ships from level 4, the highest, to 3 as operators prepare for summer trips from US ports.

The CDC also recommended that people who were not fully vaccinated avoid cruise trips, and that travellers get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after their trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The regulator's change, first posted on Wednesday, comes after two passengers on Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Millennium tested positive and infection among crew members aboard Odyssey of the Seas forced the company to delay its much-awaited launch.

The previous warning, imposed after incidents of rapidly spreading infections on ships last year, recommended that travellers avoid cruise trips altogether.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement