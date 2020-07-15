US CDC head says mask-wearing for 4-8 weeks could get COVID-19 under control
REUTERS: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said on Tuesday that if all Americans wore a mask, the rising cases of COVID-19 could be under control within four to eight weeks.
Redfield was speaking in an online interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA, a medical publication.
"I think if we can get everyone to wear masks right now, we can bring this under control within four, six, eight weeks," Redfield said.
