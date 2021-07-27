US CDC raises concern about Israel over COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (Jul 26) raised concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice to "Level 3: High."

In June, the CDC had lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to "Level 1: Low." The "Level 3" rating says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Israel and is one level below the CDC's most severe travel rating.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram