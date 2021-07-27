US CDC raises concern about Israel over COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: An elderly woman receives a booster shot of her vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an assisted living facility, in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (Jul 26) raised concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice to "Level 3: High."

In June, the CDC had lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to "Level 1: Low." The "Level 3" rating says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Israel and is one level below the CDC's most severe travel rating.

Source: Reuters

