US CDC reports 188,051 deaths from COVID-19

NEW YORK: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 892 to 188,051 and reported 6,226,879 cases, an increase of 45,405 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4pm ET on Sep 5 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

