US CDC reports 193,195 deaths from COVID-19

LONDON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday (Sep 13) reported 6,467,481 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 40,423 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 807 to 193,195.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4pm on Sep 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

