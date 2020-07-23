US CDC reports 3,882,167 coronavirus cases

REUTERS: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday (Jul 22) reported 3,882,167 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,028 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to 141,677.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4pm on Jul 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

