US CDC reports 4,601,526 COVID-19 cases

REUTERS: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday (Aug 2) reported 4,601,526 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 58,947 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,132 to 154,002.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of COVID-19 as of 4pm on Aug 1, versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.



