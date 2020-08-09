US CDC reports 4,920,369 coronavirus cases

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday (Aug 8) reported 4,920,369 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 62,042 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,340 to 160,220.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4pm on Aug 7 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.