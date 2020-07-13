US CDC reports coronavirus cases rise by 62,918 to 3.2 million total

REUTERS: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday (Jul 12) reported 3,236,130 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 62,918 cases from its previous count and said that the number of deaths had risen by 906 to 134,572.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4pm ET on July 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

