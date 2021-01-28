US CDC sees lower rates of allergic reaction after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

World

US CDC sees lower rates of allergic reaction after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: VACCINE
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken Oct 31, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Bookmark

NEW YORK: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday (Jan 27) it is observing a lower rate of severe allergic reactions in people in the United States who have received Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said that through Jan 18, there were 50 cases of anaphylaxis reported in recipients of the vaccine. That implies a rate of about 5 per million doses administered, down from its previously reported rate of 11.1 per million doses administered through Dec 23.

It reported 21 cases of anaphylaxis after Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was administered. That implies a rate of 2.8 cases per million doses, up slightly from the previously reported rate of 2.5 per million doses, based on data through Jan 10.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark