US CDC sees lower rates of allergic reaction after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday (Jan 27) it is observing a lower rate of severe allergic reactions in people in the United States who have received Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said that through Jan 18, there were 50 cases of anaphylaxis reported in recipients of the vaccine. That implies a rate of about 5 per million doses administered, down from its previously reported rate of 11.1 per million doses administered through Dec 23.

It reported 21 cases of anaphylaxis after Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was administered. That implies a rate of 2.8 cases per million doses, up slightly from the previously reported rate of 2.5 per million doses, based on data through Jan 10.



