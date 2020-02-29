US urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Italy over COVID-19

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Feb 28) warned against non-essential travel to Italy, a top destination for US tourists, over the growing coronavirus epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "recommends that travellers avoid all non-essential travel to Italy. There is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas", it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The State Department raised its travel advice a notch for Italy to "reconsider travel", pointing to a "sustained community spread" of the virus there.

Italy has reported 650 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths - the most in Europe from the epidemic that originated in China, which is by far the most affected country.

Italy has urged tourists not to stay away, even as nearly a dozen cities in the north are under lockdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 5.6 million Americans visited Italy in 2018, the second highest of all nationalities after Germans, according to Italian statistics.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

