US commends Congo's Kabila for not seeking another term - State Department

The U.S. State Department on Thursday commended Congo's President Joseph Kabila for not seeking a third term in the country's December elections and called on Congolese leadership to guarantee a credible vote.

FILE PHOTO: Joseph Kabila, president of Democratic Republic of Congo, addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

"The ruling coalition’s announcement of a consensus candidate other than President Kabila represents a significant step forward for Congolese democracy," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. "Government, opposition, and civil society leaders, along with the heads of the security services share with President Kabila the responsibility of ensuring full respect for democratic norms." 

A Kabila spokesman on Wednesday said he would not run in the Dec. 23 election, with a hard-core loyalist, former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, running in his place. Kabila was due to step down in 2016, but the vote to replace him was repeatedly delayed.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

