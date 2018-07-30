US condemns Nicaragua violence, human rights abuses - statement

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday condemned what it said were violence and human rights abuses committed by the Nicaraguan government in a crackdown on street protests and said responsibility for the unrest lies with the country's leaders.

"The United States strongly condemns the ongoing violence in Nicaragua and human rights abuses committed by the Ortega regime in response to protests," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)