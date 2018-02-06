US could lift aid suspension if Pakistan takes steps: State Department

WASHINGTON: The United States could consider ending a suspension of security assistance to Pakistan, if it takes "decisive and sustained" actions against militant groups in the country, the State Department's No. 2 official said on Tuesday (Feb 6).

"We may consider lifting the suspension when we see decisive and sustained actions to address our concerns, including targeting all terrorist groups operating within its territory, without distinction," Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The US government last month said it was suspending at least US$900 million in security assistance to Pakistan until it takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network militant groups.

