US court orders North Korea to pay US$501 million for death of US student

WASHINGTON: A U.S. court on Monday ordered Pyongyang to pay US$501 million in damages for the torture and death of U.S. college student Otto Wambier last year, who died after being released from captivity in North Korea.

Warmbier's parents sued North Korea in April over their son's death. The 22-year-old student died after being imprisoned in North Korea from January 2016 until he was returned to the United States in a coma in June 2017. He died a few days later and an Ohio coroner said the cause was lack of oxygen and blood to the brain.

