US court upholds Amgen patents on arthritis drug Enbrel

A U.S. judge on Friday said patents relating to the Amgen Inc's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid, denying a challenge by Novartis AG, which is seeking to launch a copycat version.

REUTERS: A U.S. judge on Friday said patents relating to the Amgen Inc's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid, denying a challenge by Novartis AG, which is seeking to launch a copycat version.

U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi in Newark, New Jersey rejected arguments by Novartis' Sandoz unit that the patents covering Enbrel's active ingredient until 2029 should not have been granted because their concepts were already contained in previous patents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)