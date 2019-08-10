US court upholds Amgen patents on arthritis drug Enbrel

World

US court upholds Amgen patents on arthritis drug Enbrel

A U.S. judge on Friday said patents relating to the Amgen Inc's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid, denying a challenge by Novartis AG, which is seeking to launch a copycat version.

File photo of an Amgen sign at the company&apos;s office in South San Francisco
FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California in this October 21, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi in Newark, New Jersey rejected arguments by Novartis' Sandoz unit that the patents covering Enbrel's active ingredient until 2029 should not have been granted because their concepts were already contained in previous patents.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

