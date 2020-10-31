US COVID-19 cases surge past 9 million

BALTIMORE: The US now has 9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

It took two weeks to reach the mark from 8 million, the fastest jump of 1 million yet. It had taken more than three weeks for the total to rise from 7 million to 8 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirmed US cases are on the rise in 47 states. Deaths are up 14 per cent over the past two weeks, averaging more than 800 every day. The virus has now killed more than 229,000 Americans.

There was also a record number of new cases for a second day in a row. On Friday, the tally topped 94,000 infections in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.



The country, which has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, recorded 94,125 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8.30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.



That broke the record of more than 91,000 cases set just one day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​