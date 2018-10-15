US cracks down on transnational organised crime including Hezbollah - Sessions

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said he had designated five groups, including Hezbollah and MS-13, as transnational criminal organizations to target with tougher investigations and prosecutions.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said he had designated five groups, including Hezbollah and MS-13, as transnational criminal organizations to target with tougher investigations and prosecutions.

Sessions also said he had designated the Sinaloa Cartel, Clan de Golfo and Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion for the crack down to be carried out by a special new task force.

A special team of "experienced international narcotics trafficking, terrorism, organised crime, and money laundering prosecutors" will investigate individuals and networks providing support to Hezbollah, Sessions said

Mostly active in Lebanon, Hezbollah was an outlier on the Attorney General's list, which was otherwise focused on groups with ties to Latin America.

"With this new task force in place, our efforts will be more targeted and more effective than ever," Sessions said, explaining that in 90 days task-force members will give him specific recommendations "to prosecute these groups and ultimately take them off of our streets."

