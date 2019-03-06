US declines to elaborate on Pompeo labelling Taliban terrorists

World

US declines to elaborate on Pompeo labelling Taliban terrorists

Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the Future Farmers of America and Johnston High School students in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: A US State Department spokesman on Tuesday (Mar 5) declined to elaborate on a comment by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in which he called the Afghan Taliban terrorists.

"The secretary’s words speak for themselves and I am not going to go beyond that," spokesman Robert Palladino told a briefing. He said US and Taliban representatives currently are meeting in Doha.

Speaking to a group of students in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Pompeo said: "I have a team on the ground right now trying to negotiate with the Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan."

The United States has not declared the Taliban a terrorist organisation.

Palladino said the peace talks in Doha are making progress but more work needed to be done to reach an agreement.

Source: Reuters/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark