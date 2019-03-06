US declines to elaborate on Pompeo labelling Taliban terrorists

WASHINGTON: A US State Department spokesman on Tuesday (Mar 5) declined to elaborate on a comment by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in which he called the Afghan Taliban terrorists.

"The secretary’s words speak for themselves and I am not going to go beyond that," spokesman Robert Palladino told a briefing. He said US and Taliban representatives currently are meeting in Doha.

Speaking to a group of students in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Pompeo said: "I have a team on the ground right now trying to negotiate with the Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan."

The United States has not declared the Taliban a terrorist organisation.

Palladino said the peace talks in Doha are making progress but more work needed to be done to reach an agreement.