US deeply concerned about Colombia cocoa cultivation, Pompeo says

BOGOTA: The United States is deeply concerned about an increase in cocoa cultivation in Colombia, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, but will work with the Andean country to cut production in half by the end of 2023.

Pompeo and Colombian President Ivan Duque also discussed the crisis in neighbouring Venezuela during a Wednesday meeting, Pompeo said.

Hyperinflation and food and medicine shortages have spurred more than three million Venezuelans to flee over the past several years, including more than a million who now live in Colombia.

