US Democratic candidates criticise Trump over North Korea meeting

WASHINGTON: US candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday (Jun 30) criticised President Donald Trump's latest overture to North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, saying the leaders' meeting lacked substance and elevated a ruthless dictator.

The Republican Trump became the first sitting US president to step into North Korea on Sunday, drawing on his penchant for showmanship and surprise to pull off talks with Kim in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting, at Trump's last-minute invitation, drew praise from some including Pope Francis as a step towards peace. Critics called it a publicity stunt and said Trump wasted an important symbolic move when there has been little sign that North Korea has taken meaningful steps towards denuclearisation.

A number of Democrats vying to replace Trump in the White House in the 2020 election said there was nothing wrong with talking to US adversaries including Kim. This round of talks however, they said, should have followed intense preparations and substantive progress by North Korea on the nuclear issue.

Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Rainbow PUSH broadcast and community forum, in Chicago, Illinois. (REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski)

"Our President shouldn’t be squandering American influence on photo ops and exchanging love letters with a ruthless dictator," US Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our President shouldn’t be squandering American influence on photo ops and exchanging love letters with a ruthless dictator. Instead, we should be dealing with North Korea through principled diplomacy that promotes US security, defends our allies, and upholds human rights. https://t.co/9ROpNfjYbY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 30, 2019

Her 2020 rival and US Senate colleague Bernie Sanders did not fault Trump for meeting with Kim.

Senator Bernie Sanders is interviewed in the "spin room" after the conclusion of the second night of the first US 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

"But I don’t want it simply to be a photo opportunity, the whole world’s media was attracted there," Sanders said. "What’s going to happen tomorrow and the next day?"

Trump has weakened the State Department at a time when Washington needs to move forward diplomatically towards peace, Sanders said.

While there is nothing wrong with talking to adversaries, Democratic candidate Julian Castro said.

Former HUD Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks to members of the media after participating in the first US 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Trump has raised the profile of a dictator by meeting with Kim three times now with nothing to show for it, according to Julian Castro, US housing secretary under President Barack Obama, and former US Representative Beto O'Rourke.

US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

North Korea has not lived up to commitments made in previous summits with Trump and intense preparations should be have been made before the leaders met again to ensure progress, they said.

"He's doing it backward," Castro said.

A spokesman for former Vice President Joe Biden said Trump was "coddling" dictators at the expense of US national security.

North Korea launched missiles into the sea just last month, US Senator Amy Klobuchar noted, showing the need for the United States to go into such talks armed with a clear mission and clear goals.

"It is not as easy as just going and bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door," she said.

The candidates spoke on CNN's "State of the Union," ABC's "This Week" and CBS' "Face the Nation."