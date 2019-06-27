US Democrats go after Trump, differ on healthcare in debate

MIAMI: Top Democratic presidential contenders launched repeated attacks on President Donald Trump during a debate on Thursday (Jun 27), but for a second consecutive night there was sharp disagreement over the best way to boost access to healthcare insurance coverage.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders trained their sights on Trump immediately as the second night of Democratic debates began.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist and that he lied to the American people during his campaign," said Sanders, a US senator running second to Biden in opinion polls among Democrats vying to challenge the Republican president in the November 2020 election.

Biden, the former vice president making his third run for the White House, said Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy and other economic policies were increasing economic inequality in the United States.

"Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation. We do have enormous income inequality," Biden said. "The one thing I agree on is we can make massive cuts in the US$1.6 trillion in tax loopholes out there, and I would be going about eliminating Donald Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy."

Sanders and Biden shared the stage with eight other Democrats, including two other top-tier candidates: Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and US Senator Kamala Harris of California.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The debate also included US Senators Michael Bennet and Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, US Representative Eric Swalwell, self-help guru Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. All six are polling nationally around 1 per cent or less.

But like the Democrats who debated on Wednesday, the contenders disagreed on the best way to expand healthcare coverage. Asked who would back a plan that eliminated private insurance, only Sanders and Harris raised their hands.

Like the previous night, the Democrats frequently talked over one another, shouting to get their points across as some of the lesser-known contenders tried to get noticed.

"Americans don't want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we're going to put food on their table," Harris said at one point.

Sanders defended his big-spending plans for a Medicare-for-All healthcare plan, saying it would reduce premiums for many but that some in the middle class might pay more.

"Yes, they will pay more in taxes but less in healthcare for what they get," Sanders said.

Representative Eric Swalwell, 38, urged Biden, 76, to pass the torch to younger candidates.

"I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans," Swalwell said. "That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden."

"He was right when he said that 32 years ago. He is still right today,” Swalwell said.

Biden responded: ""I'm still holding onto that torch. I want to make it clear."

