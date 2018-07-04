US does not recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea - White House

FILE PHOTO: People hold giant Russian national flag during festive concert marking second anniversa
FILE PHOTO: People hold a giant Russian national flag during a festive concert marking the second anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov//File Photo

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: The White House on Tuesday reiterated its position that the United States does not recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"We don’t recognise Russia’s attempts to annex Crimea at all,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters as Trump flew to West Virginia. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to hold a summit on July 16 in Helsinki.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

