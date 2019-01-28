US does not seek permanent Afghan military presence - official

KABUL: A senior U.S. government official said on Monday that the United States was committed to a withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan after 17 years of war.

The official, who declined to be identified, described "significant progress" in talks last week with the Taliban in Qatar on a foreign troop pullout, but more negotiations were needed on a ceasefire.

"Of course we don't seek a permanent military presence in Afghanistan," the official said in the capital Kabul.

