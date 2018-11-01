US doesn't want to harm friends, allies with Iran sanctions - Bolton

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday Washington wants to apply maximum pressure on Iran with sanctions on its crude exports, but does not want to harm countries that are friends and allies that depend on the oil.

U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton attends a meeting with Russian President Putin in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bolton also said the Trump administration understands that a number of countries, some close geographically to Iran, and others "may not be able to go all the way, all the way to zero immediately." The administration is weighing whether to give some countries that have cut their purchases of Iranian oil waivers on Nov. 5, when sanctions on Iranian exports snap back.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Timothy Gardner and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

